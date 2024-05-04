today's howtos
Linux Journal ☛ Simplify Your Life with Taskwarrior's Intuitive GNU/Linux Job Scheduling
In the digital age, the ability to effectively manage time and tasks is invaluable, especially for those who work in technology and software development. GNU/Linux users, known for their preference for powerful, flexible tools, have various options for task management and scheduling. One of the standout tools in this area is Taskwarrior, a command-line task management utility that allows for efficient scheduling, tracking, and managing of tasks directly from the terminal. This article dives into Taskwarrior, offering a comprehensive guide to mastering this tool to enhance productivity and manage workloads effectively.
Make Tech Easier ☛ How to Turn a Raspberry Pi Into a Discord Radio Station
Looking to add some tunes to your Discord server? Learn how to turn your Raspberry Pi into a 24/7 Discord radio station.
Manjaro Testing Instance setup as KVM Guest in UEFI mode (Fedora 40 KVM Hypervisor)
UEFI option setup should be configured as follows /usr/share/edk2/ovmf/OVMF_CODE_4M.qcow2 . Next step is supposed to be creating /boot/efi fat32 EFI partition during Calamares Installer virtual disk layout configuration