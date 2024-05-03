Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers

And that obviously has the effect of limiting the number of people who can get things committed to PostgreSQL. To become a committer, you have to convince people that you're one of the people who can be trusted to give the final sign-off to other people's patches. That requires both technical and diplomatic skill, but the technical skill alone takes thousands of hours to develop. And then, if you want to keep being able to commit significant patches, whether your own or someone else's, you have to continue spending at least hundreds and probably over a thousand hours on it, every year, in order to maintain the necessary skill level. Not everyone is able or willing to do that, which means that the pool of active committers doesn't grow a whole lot: people are added, but people also move on. And that in turn means that the number of promising new contributors who can get enough committer attention to become committers themselves is also quite limited. Existing committers tend to focus their attention on the most promising patches from the most promising developers; other people, to some greater or lesser extent, get frozen out. Even committers can get frozen out, to a degree: if you commit something that turns out to have major problems, you're going to get a fair amount of blowback from other committers who want to spend their time either on their own patches or on the patches of non-committers, not cleaning up after you, and that blowback is likely to make you more reluctant to commit major patches in the future. That's as it should be, but it still has the effect of further restricting the rate at which stuff gets done.