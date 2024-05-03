VirtualBox 7.0.18 Resolves Critical Networking Bug

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on May 03, 2024



Two weeks after the previous 7.0.16 release, VirtualBox, a popular virtualization software that allows users to run multiple operating systems on a single physical machine, has just rolled out the new version 7.0.18.

However, this release includes no new features; it focuses entirely on fixing a few bugs. The main fix resolves an issue where the host system would crash when a virtual machine utilized bridged or host-only network adapters. This bug affected numerous users and hindered their ability to maintain stable VM operations.