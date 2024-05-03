Postgres: pgAdmin 4 v8.6 Released and pgEdge Distributed PostgreSQL Introduces Automatic DDL Replication and Snowflake Sequences for Postgres
PostgreSQL ☛ pgAdmin 4 v8.6 Released
The pgAdmin Development Team is pleased to announce pgAdmin 4 version 8.6. This release of pgAdmin 4 includes 15 bug fixes and new features. For more details please see the release notes.
PostgreSQL ☛ pgEdge Distributed PostgreSQL Introduces Automatic DDL Replication and Snowflake Sequences for Postgres
New capabilities advance state of the art in Postgres logical replication
pgEdge, Inc., the leading company dedicated to distributed Postgres, today unveiled two major advances in logical replication for the widely adopted open-source PostgreSQL database. These are automatic DDL (Data Definition Language) replication, and snowflake sequences, an innovative solution to the problem of maintaining unique sequence identifiers across a distributed Postgres cluster. pgEdge Distributed PostgreSQL is the first and only fully distributed PostgreSQL database solution that is open (source available) and completely based on the PostgreSQL database itself.