posted by Rianne Schestowitz on May 03, 2024



This Extension Adds a Progress Bar to GNOME Shell Media Controls

This extension doesn’t do else bar (heh) that, but as simple enhancements go it’s a nifty one.

More than a mere indicator, the progress bar the extension adds is interactive and seekable. Click anywhere in the progress bar to jump to that position (which is handy if listening to something long, like a podcast or audiobook).

As of writing the Media Progress extension supports GNOME 46. So to use it you will need to be on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS (or a different Linux distribution that ships this version, of course).