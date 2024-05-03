TUXEDO Stellaris 17 Gen6 Linux Laptop Launches with Intel Core i9-14900HX

posted by Marius Nestor on May 03, 2024



Coming ten months after TUXEDO Stellaris 17 Gen5, which featured the fastest notebook hardware on the planet, the 6th generation TUXEDO Stellaris 17 laptop is now powered by an Intel Core i9-14900HX with 24 cores, 32 threads, 36 MB cache, 55 W TDP, up to 5,8 GHz clock speed, and Intel UHD Graphics.

The rest of the specs remain unchanged from the 5th generation, including the discrete graphics card up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 with 16 GB GDDR6 VRAM, the 17-inch matte display with 16:10 aspect ratio, 240 Hz refresh rate, and 380 nits brightness, the DDR5 5600 MHz RAM up to 64 GB, and the M.2 PCIe 4.0 x4 SSD storage up to 8 TB.

