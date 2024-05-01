LibreELEC 12 Adds Raspberry Pi 5 Support, HDR Support for AMD and Intel GPUs

posted by Marius Nestor on May 01, 2024



Powered by the long-term supported Linux 6.6 LTS kernel series and based on the latest Kodi 21 “Omega” media center software, LibreELEC 12 is here more than a year after LibreELEC 11 and introduces support for the Raspberry Pi 5 single-board computer.

LibreELEC 12 also ports many of the supported devices to the 64-bit architecture, including Raspberry Pi 4 and Raspberry Pi 5. Talking about Raspberry Pi boards, the new LibreELEC release requires the force_turbo=1 or core_freq_min=500 option in config.txt for 50/60fps H.264 HW decoding to avoid AV-sync-issues/skipping.

