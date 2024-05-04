today's howtos
OMG Ubuntu ☛ How to Play Tetris in the Linux Terminal
Tetris is easily the most famous puzzle game of all time so to celebrate its birthdays we show you how to play Tetris in the terminal.
Why the terminal? Because why not! Besides, I associate the terminal with being productive. So, this way, I can kinda fool myself in to thinking I’m doing something properly! 😉
Network World ☛ The logic of && and || on Linux
We’ve all probably seen the && and || operators in use from time to time. These AND and OR equivalents are often used in scripts to make decisions about what happens next. In this post, we’ll take a look at how they work at a very basic level and some ways they are often used in scripts.
PCLinuxOS Magazine ☛ Tip Top Tips: How To Make Pipewire Sound Even Better
Recently, hunter0one posted a tip in the PCLinuxOS forum about how to improve the sound quality from the recently added PipeWire sound processing system. It’s a relatively short tip, but we’ll expand it out a little bit.
PCLinuxOS Magazine ☛ GIMP Tutorial: Playing With G'MIC, Part 2
In March, I started on a review of a few of the hundreds of filters you can access in GIMP with G'MIC. I found then that some of the filters in the Windows version aren't available in the Linux version. After the magazine was published I discovered that the Windows version was 3.3 and the version in our repo was 2.9. I'm sure ours will be updated soon!
Anyway, this month I'll review a few more of them that I think might be sort of useful. Of course, it always depends on what you are using them for, but the ones I'll show only do minor changes to your photos. I think you'll like knowing about them.