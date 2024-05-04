In March, I started on a review of a few of the hundreds of filters you can access in GIMP with G'MIC. I found then that some of the filters in the Windows version aren't available in the Linux version. After the magazine was published I discovered that the Windows version was 3.3 and the version in our repo was 2.9. I'm sure ours will be updated soon!

Anyway, this month I'll review a few more of them that I think might be sort of useful. Of course, it always depends on what you are using them for, but the ones I'll show only do minor changes to your photos. I think you'll like knowing about them.