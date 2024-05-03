Serpent OS: Calm Before The Storm

posted by Roy Schestowitz on May 03, 2024



To better understand the technical deep-dive on boot management further below, we should clarify a slight change in priorities for the project as a whole. For some time now we've served as a technical beacon for Solus to guide them towards better strategy and technical solutions whilst awaiting a situation where a rebase is feasible.

While we still look forwards to that future, the present day is the most important to us. Serpent OS must now transition from a collection of tools and promises into a daily driver with actual users. We still aim to cater to the more developer/technical oriented end of the spectrum rather than a "desktop distro", and want to start this journey yesterday.

The boot management code is currently landing over the coming days, and will be immediately followed by an incredibly rudimentary system installer to facilitate an initial adoption of Serpent OS for the general public. Our intent is to ship some early test ISOs for supporters, and by the end of May have a feasible option for people to use and contribute to Serpent OS on real hardware.

We acknowledge this is an exchange of the pursuit of perfection for a pragmatic rapid iteration cycle and believe the best way forward is to open the doors wide, fixing issues on the job. The initial system will likely be rough and buggy, but it is an official starting point from which we can all build Serpent OS together.

