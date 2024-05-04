FreeBSD Status Report First Quarter 2024

posted by Roy Schestowitz on May 04, 2024



Here is the first 2024 status report, with 21 entries.

The New Year brings us many new interesting projects, such as the new libsys that separates system calls from libc and libpthread or work on a graphical installer for FreeBSD, which will help making our OS more user-friendly. Of course, the usual projects keep going on, such as the work on cloud-init, OpenStack, or the GCC ports. As usual our main teams share their progress with us.

Have a nice read.

Lorenzo Salvadore, on behalf of the Status Team.

