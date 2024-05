Poettering announces tool in new systemd version to replace sudo

posted by Roy Schestowitz on May 03, 2024



systemd was proposed as the default init system by Poettering about 11 years ago. Its adoption by many GNU/Linux distributions caused a great deal of angst, with some developers even quitting the projects to which they had contributed for a long time.

Some Debian developers who preferred the older init system, sysVinit, forked the distribution and set up Devuan where sysV is still the default.

