today's howtos
Use Slack in the Terminal using finch
Corporations often use the chat client by Atlassian called Slack. If you are a Slack user, there’s a chance that you might work in software development, or work on the command line a lot.
Whatsapp and Telegram in a text mode user interface
If, like me, you spend a lot of time in the command line, you might find that using your social control media / chat apps via the terminal might be beneficial to you. Enter nchat, which provides WhatsApp and Telegram functionality via an ncurses display. It works on GNU/Linux as well as Mac (via brew).
idroot
ID Root ☛ How To Install Bitwarden on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Bitwarden on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS. Bitwarden is a free and open-source password management solution that helps users generate, store, and manage their passwords securely. With its user-friendly interface and advanced security features, Bitwarden has gained popularity among individuals and businesses alike.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Bitwarden on Fedora 40
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Bitwarden on Fedora 40. In today’s digital age, safeguarding your online accounts with strong, unique passwords is crucial. Bitwarden, a popular open-source password manager, offers a secure and convenient solution for storing and managing your login credentials across multiple devices.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Htop on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Htop on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS. Htop is an interactive process viewer and system monitor for Linux. It provides a real-time view of the system’s processes, resource usage, and overall performance.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Docker on Fedora 40
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Docker on Fedora 40. Docker has revolutionized the way applications are developed, packaged, and deployed across different environments. As a containerization platform, Docker allows you to create lightweight, portable containers that encapsulate your application and its dependencies, ensuring consistent behavior regardless of the underlying infrastructure.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Htop on Fedora 40
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Htop on Fedora 40. Htop is an interactive process viewer and system monitor that serves as an enhanced alternative to the default top command found in most GNU/Linux distributions.
Linux Hint ☛ How to Tunnel Web Traffic Through SSH for Secure Browsing
SSH offers tunneling, which channels internet traffic to your local system via a remote system.
Linux Hint ☛ How to Disable IPv6 on Ubuntu 24.04
It is essential to disable the IPv6 for compatibility with some applications and networks that don't support the IPv6.
Linux Hint ☛ How To Add SSH Key to Microsoft's proprietary prison GitHub
GitHub has a fantastic feature lets you access and manage your repositories through SSH
Linux Hint ☛ How to Setup and Use Sshfs in Linux
SSHFS is a filesystem client that you can use to mount on your local device and access the remote server
TecAdmin ☛ How to Install Node.js (20, 18, 16) on Ubuntu 24.04
As of writing this article, Node.js 20 is the latest LTS release, which is best suited for production servers. Alternatively, you can utilize the latest features with Node.js version 22. There are several ways to install Node.js on any system; however, we will focus on two methods.
Linux Hint ☛ How To Restart SSH Service in Linux
SSH is a widely used utility for controlling servers remotely and you can run the simple commands to restart the SSH service.
Linux Hint ☛ How to Log Out of SSH
Secure Shell utility connects to remote devices and servers but it is essential to know the ways to log out of SSH with no errors.
Linux Hint ☛ How to Use SSH to Access a Remote Server in Linux
Linux has the Secure Socket Shell or SSH that lets you access the remote server right from the terminal.
How to Host V3 .Onion Website With Custom Domain on Linux
This article shows you how to set up .onion website with a custom domain for localhost on the dark web. Why would someone want to host their website on the dark web?
H2S Media ☛ How to install Nodejs 18.x on Amazon GNU/Linux 2023
Steps to download Node 18 package and dependencies on Amazon GNU/Linux 2023 to install and use this JavaScript language… Node.js along with NPM offers a powerful development environment to Javascript developers.
H2S Media ☛ How to install Nodejs 20.x on Amazon GNU/Linux 2023
This guide focuses on the steps required to install the Long-term supported version Nodejs 20.x on Amazon GNU/Linux 2023 along with NPM – Node package manager. Node.js along with NPM offers a powerful development environment to Javascript developers.
Ubuntu Handbook ☛ How to Make Apps Start at Center in Ubuntu 24.04
In Ubuntu desktop, most app windows by default start at top-left of screen. It’s quite annoying, since you have to move app window before it’s ready for use.
Linux Hint ☛ Dd Command Examples on Linux
data duplicator or dd command is a versatile utility famous for its disk manipulation features.