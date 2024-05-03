Programming Leftovers
Trail of Bits ☛ The life and times of an Abstract Syntax Tree
On their own, ASTs are not a very interesting part of a compiler. They are mostly there to translate the dreadful stream of characters we receive as input into a more palatable format for further compiler shenanigans. Yet the way ASTs are designed can make a difference when working on a compiler. Let’s investigate how.
Rlang ☛ Extract values from vector in R: dplyr
Extract values from vector in R, we will delve into extracting specific values from a vector using the nth, first, and last functions from the dplyr package in R programming language.
The article is structured into four examples that demonstrate the extraction of vector elements.
Lewis Dale ☛ Learning Go: Day Two
Welcome to Part Two of my series on Learning Go for WeblogPoMo. In this part, I’m going to look at how to organise my code into separate packages, so that I don’t have to store everything in once single file.
Lewis Dale ☛ Learning Go: Day One
I’ve wanted to try learning Go for a while now, but have never got round to it. So I’m going to (attempt) to learn a little bit about it each day, and blog about it, with a view to building something[1] with it by the end of the month.
I thought it’d be a nice idea to blog through the process, mostly so I have my own record of what I’m doing.
Python
Seth Michael Larson ☛ Isolating risk in the CPython release process
The first stage of the CPython release process produces source and docs artifacts. In terms of "supply chain integrity", the source artifacts are the most important artifact produced by this process. These tarballs are what propagates down into containers, pyenv, and operating system distributions, so reducing the risk that these artifacts are modified in-flight is critical.
A few weeks ago I published that CPythons' release process for source and docs artifacts was moved from developers machines onto GitHub Actions, which provides an isolated build environment.
Shell/Bash/Zsh/Ksh
Linux Hint ☛ Bash Script Loops Examples
Loop allows you to repeat the desired set of instructions numerous times to attain the desired outcome.
Linux Hint ☛ What is Shebang: Bash Script Header on First Line?
Shebang works as the absolute path for the script interpreter. It has various names like shebang, bang line, and hashbang.
