Sailfish OS, GNU/Linux, and More
Mobile Systems/Mobile Applications
DT ☛ Sailfish OS - Command Line Interface & Customisation
MTP (the same protocol Android devices use) will expose the /home/defaultuser folder to the connecting computer, both to graphical and command line applications. But it hides some (system) files and folders from the connected system.
A more powerful way is to connect through a terminal via SSH: [...]
Kernel Space
KitGuru ☛ Intel drivers for Linux reveal new Battlemage GPU details
Intel has recently released an update to its Battlemage GPU drivers for Linux. As usual, this update was accompanied by patch notes, confirming an interesting bit of information regarding the upcoming graphics cards. Battlemage GPUs will not support DisplayPort (2.1) UHBR20 mode.
As first reported by Phoronix, the latest Intel Battlemage GPU drivers for Linux disable UHBR20 support, limiting the maximum DisplayPort rate to UHBR13.5. Meanwhile, the AMD Radeon 7000 GPUs already implement DP 2.1 specifications, with the RX models providing 13.5Gbps and the Pro series supporting up to 20Gbps modes. Although some GPUs already support UHBR20, not many displays can sustain the entire 20Gbps bandwidth.
Desktop/Laptop
IT Wire ☛ Consumer electronics firm Framework raises US$17m for expansion
In a statement, the company said the US$17 million had come from Spark Capital, with Buckley Ventures, Anzu Partners, Cooler Master, and Pathbreaker Ventures participating.
Framework founder Nirav Patel said: "A core focus of this fund-raise beyond taking in capital is bringing strategic connections and expertise. We chose each of our new investors based on their belief in our mission, the strengths of their teams, the companies they work with, and the reach of their networks.
"We’ve had a number of early partnership discussions with other start-ups in our investors’ portfolios, and we’re excited to share more about this as we deliver on the results."
Velocity Micro Announces New Line of Powerful Linux PCs | Newswire
Velocity Micro, the premier builder of award-winning enthusiast desktops, laptops, high performance computing solutions, and professional workstations announces the immediate availability of a line of Linux powered PCs preinstalled with Ubuntu 22.04. Systems are designed for a wide range of customers and use cases such as individual enthusiasts, CAD and content creation professionals, machine learning/AI, and enterprise, to bring the flexibility and security of an open source OS platform into the mainstream. Desktops start at $1,429 with Linux laptops starting at $1,199. Shipments begin immediately.
