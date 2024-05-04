Security Leftovers
-
New Linux Kernel Vulnerabilities Addressed in Ubuntu
The Ubuntu security team has addressed several security vulnerabilities within the Linux kernel for both Ubuntu 23.10 and Ubuntu 22.04 LTS releases. These vulnerabilities, if left unpatched, could potentially cause a denial of service (system crash) or disclosure of sensitive information. Let’s delve into the details of these vulnerabilities and understand their implications.
-
klibc Vulnerabilities Addressed in Ubuntu
Recently, the Ubuntu security team has patched multiple vulnerabilities in klibc, a set of small utilities crucial for early boot processes. These vulnerabilities, if left unaddressed, could potentially lead to denial of service or arbitrary code execution. In this blog post, we’ll explore the details of these vulnerabilities and understand the importance of keeping systems up to date.
-
Open Source Initiative ☛ CRA standards request draft published
The European Commission recently published a public draft of the standards request associated with the Cyber Resilience Act (CRA). Anyone who wants to comment on it has until May 16, after which comments will be considered and a final request to the European Standards Organizations (ESOs) will be issued. This process is all governed by regulation 2012/1025, which will be discussed in a future post.
-
Open Source Initiative ☛ Openly Shared: CRA’s Open goes beyond the OSD
-
PCLinuxOS Magazine ☛ ICYMI: Google Incognito Mode Settlement Proposed
Apple sent a threat notification to iPhone users in 92 countries on April 10 informing them that their device was “being targeted by a mercenary spyware attack,” according to an article from TechRepublic
-
Computing UK ☛ How a council consolidated security tools and saved 40% [Ed: It would save even more by deleting Windows and then removing all this 'security' snakeoil]
Before consolidating its security tools, Falkirk Council had difficulty knowing what software was on its systems, which had been patched successfully, and even how many of each type of laptop, PC and server were operational.