posted by Roy Schestowitz on May 04, 2024



Quoting: PCLinuxOS Magazine - Page 1 —

This month's article will highlight the efforts of the PCLinuxOS Debian Project. PCLinuxOS Debian Edition is a variant of PCLinuxOS which is based on the Debian 12 (codename “Bookworm") release, using the Debian Stable repositories as a base with additional software created by the PCLinuxOS community. Another notable feature is the lack of SystemD. PCLinuxOS Debian does not allow packages that have hard dependencies on SystemD to enter your system.

The project had its genesis about three years ago. It was based on the unstable branch of Devuan and Texstar was involved at first. (He created a series of experimental “Devuan Darkstar ”ISOs from December 2021 through January 2022. You can read forum posts detailing its progress in this thread.) However, he had to step aside due to his responsibility for mainline PCLinuxOS and the developers' focus shifted to become a PCLinuxOS / Debian project.