today's howtos
Linux Links ☛ FIREBAT T8 Plus Mini PC Running Linux: Installing and Configuring Rhino Linux
We explore installing and configuring Rhino GNU/Linux on the FIREBAT. Rhino GNU/Linux is a rolling release Ubuntu-based distribution
LinuxSecurity ☛ Multiple Apache HTTP Server Flaws Fixed in Ubuntu
The Ubuntu security team has recently discovered and addressed multiple vulnerabilities in the Apache HTTP Server. The vulnerabilities affected several versions of Ubuntu and could potentially lead to server disruption and injection of malicious code.
Net2 ☛ Having Trouble with Wine Programs? Follow These Solutions
Wine enables GNU/Linux users to run backdoored Windows software, but errors can sometimes hinder a smooth experience. If you’re struggling with Wine programs, here are some effective troubleshooting approaches. Try Bottles for a Simplified Solution Bottles offers a user-friendly alternative to the traditional Wine setup.
The New Stack ☛ Linux: How the Kernel Interacts with Hardware
Linux provides various tools for reporting and examining the operations of the CPU, RAM, storage and networking. This article demonstrates how many of these utilities work.
[...]
When understanding the structure of a computer system, it helps to think of it as containing four major subsystems. These subsystems are interrelated and impact each other, but begin by thinking of them as separate components.
XDA ☛ How to boot Linux from USB on a Windows PC
Want to install Linux in place of Windows 11? Or maybe you want to try one of the many great Linux distributions like Ubuntu to see how they run on your PC's hardware before committing to it? This is made easy thanks to tools like Rufus, you can create a bootable Linux installer that you can use to demo and install Linux on any PC, once you have access to the BIOS that is. We'll take a look at the process for you today, on Windows 11.
ZDNet ☛ This terminal app uses AI to help you understand the command line
Every so often I run into a piece of software that, even at first glance, I realize just how special it is -- and that's the situation with the terminal app Warp. You might not think a terminal application would be all that special. After all, a terminal window is just meant for running commands, right?