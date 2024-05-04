Open Hardware: RISC-V, Framework, and More
Hackaday ☛ Google Removes RISC-V Support From Android
Last year the introduction of RISC-V support to the Android-specific, Linux-derived Android Common Kernel (ACK) made it seem that before long Android devices might be using SoCs based around the RISC-V ISA, but it would seem that these hopes are now dashed. As reported by Android Authority, with a series of recently accepted patches this RISC-V support was stripped again from the ACK. While this doesn’t mean that Android cannot be made to work on RISC-V, any company interested would have to do all of the heavy lifting themselves, which might include Qualcomm with their recently announced RISC-V-based smartwatch Snapdragon SoC.
Tom's Hardware ☛ Chinese startup launching RISC-V laptop for devs and engineers priced at around $300
Chinese startup SpacemiT has unveiled its next computer, a laptop based on the K1 octa-core RISC-V chip. It is not exactly a standard laptop, but the MuseBook, as it’s called, has features and capabilities aimed at hardware engineers, developers, and DIY enthusiasts. While no official launch date is available, it’s expected to be available soon at a relatively low price of $300.
The MuseBook runs Bianbu OS, an operating system based on Debian and optimized for the K1 RISC-V SoC. Presumably, it will include common office software such as LibreOffice and the Chromium browser. It will also include optimized OpenCV, OpenBLAS, Slam Eigen, libpng, libjpeg, XNNPACK, and other algorithm libraries for development purposes.
37signals LLC ☛ Imperfections create connections
The keyboard has twice the travel of most modern laptops. Giving it almost a vintage feel, which, once you get used to it, is really addictive.
It has interchangeable ports?! You can configure the 4 slots with every combination of USB C, USB A, ethernet ports, HDMI ports, and additional storage you desire. Then swap them quickly and easily. An ingenious alternative to dongle life.
And to top it off, I've chosen to run Linux on mine full time. I started out dual booting with Windows, but quickly realized that Linux ran faster on this AMD 7840U chip, and I found that Linux gave me everything I needed in more of that quirky style that gives the Framework machine its appeal in the first place.
