Open Hardware: RISC-V, Framework, and More

The keyboard has twice the travel of most modern laptops. Giving it almost a vintage feel, which, once you get used to it, is really addictive.

It has interchangeable ports?! You can configure the 4 slots with every combination of USB C, USB A, ethernet ports, HDMI ports, and additional storage you desire. Then swap them quickly and easily. An ingenious alternative to dongle life.

And to top it off, I've chosen to run Linux on mine full time. I started out dual booting with Windows, but quickly realized that Linux ran faster on this AMD 7840U chip, and I found that Linux gave me everything I needed in more of that quirky style that gives the Framework machine its appeal in the first place.