Collections of Different Linux Distributions
-
deepin - Linux distribution - LinuxLinks
Deepin is a Debian-based Linux distribution. The developers have created their own desktop environment, the Deepin Desktop Environment, built on Qt and available for a variety of distributions
Deepin has focused on intuitive design. Besides DDE, the project has created many other applications which are easy to install and use.
-
Xubuntu - community-maintained derivative of Ubuntu - LinuxLinks
Xubuntu is an elegant and easy to use operating system derived from Ubuntu.
Xubuntu comes with Xfce, which is a stable, light and configurable desktop environment.
Applications that are preinstalled include a web browser, a mail client, word processor, spreadsheet editor, applications to handle your media like music, videos and photos as well as many useful tools. The Ubuntu Software Center lets you install additional apps.