Ubuntu 24.04 Official Flavors Are Now Available for Download, Here’s What’s New

posted by Marius Nestor on Apr 25, 2024



All of them are powered by Linux kernel 6.8 and include the same updated core components and applications like the Ubuntu 24.04 LTS release. However, they come with updated desktop environments and several other enhancements, such as Ubuntu’s Flutter-based installer for all flavors except Kubuntu, Lubuntu, and Ubuntu Unity, which use the Calamares graphical installer.

Kubuntu 24.04 LTS and Ubuntu Studio 24.04 LTS both ship with the latest KDE Plasma 5.27 LTS desktop environment by default, namely KDE Plasma 5.27.11, which is accompanied by the KDE Gear 23.08.5 and KDE Frameworks 5.115 software suites, all compiled against the Qt 5.15.13 LTS open-source application framework.

