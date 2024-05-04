Games: HELLDIVERS 2, Microsoft Nukes 8,535 Git Repos for Nintendo, and More
GamingOnLinux ☛ HELLDIVERS 2 will soon actually require a PlayStation Network account
Although the Steam page for HELLDIVERS 2 has clearly stated since release that a PlayStation Network account is required, you actually haven't had to link them. That will change really soon.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Nintendo DMCA nukes 8,535 GitHub copies of Switch emulator yuzu
The battle continues! The fallout is ongoing from the legal battle between Nintendo and yuzu that saw the yuzu team fold.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Multiplayer arcade battler Armed and Gelatinous: Couch Edition now on Steam
Jumping over from actual arcade machines, we have Armed and Gelatinous: Couch Edition now available with Native Linux support on Steam.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Cinematic narrative adventure Until Then delayed a few weeks
Originally due to launch on May 23rd, the cinematic narrative adventure Until Then from Polychroma Games has been delayed.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Classic RTS Perimeter returns as PERIMETER: Legate Edition with Linux support
Perimeter originally released back in 2004, and it's set to make a return from developer K-D Lab with the PERIMETER: Legate Edition. This new version of the game will be releasing on May 21st, and it will come with Native Linux support much like the developer did with the re-release of Vangers.
GamingOnLinux ☛ TUXEDO announce the desktop-replacement Stellaris 17 gen6 notebook
The Stellaris 17 from TUXEDO is a new refreshed (their sixth version) high-powered desktop-replacement notebook, with a high price and a tease of more models in this series to come. With full Linux support of course, like everything from TUXEDO you can pick between their own TUXEDO OS, Ubuntu, Kubuntu, and Ubuntu Budgie.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Roguelite survivor game Nordic Ashes: Survivors of Ragnarok has launched
Another popular survivor-like roguelite has launched, with Nordic Ashes: Survivors of Ragnarok leaving Early Access to the big 1.0.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Men of War II releases May 15th with Linux support
Well this is quite a surprise. Men of War II from Best Way and Fulqrum Publishing releases on May 15th and it will have Native Linux support too. Originally due to launch in September 2023, they decided to delay it until this year after gathering feedback from multiple playtests.
GamingOnLinux ☛ The FUNgeon Crawlers Humble Bundle has some good loot
Fill your bag up with jewels in the FUNgeon Crawlers Humble Bundle which has some interesting looking loot inside to grab.