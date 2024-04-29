posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Apr 29, 2024



Fedora has always been a bit of a testing ground. Rightly or wrongly it is often viewed as a beta snapshot for upcoming releases of Red Hat Enterprise Linux and, even if we dismiss that viewpoint, it is certainly a proving ground for various third-party projects like GNOME, KDE, systemd, and various developer tools. This means each release of Fedora tends to feel like a beta test rather than a stable release and Fedora 40 very much fits this description.

Some of this choppy behaviour and lack of polish was due to the young Plasma 6 desktop environment. While the KDE team have done a decent job at putting out a new release that is an evolutionary step rather forward than a dramatic fall down the stairs (as we saw with KDE4), there are some issues. There are a few rough edges, some instability, and some nagging problems, particularly with the desktop panel and the System Settings panel. The overall experience isn't bad, but with new desktop releases there are always a few surprises. In my case most of these happened in the virtual machine rather than on my workstation.

Other elements of this unpolished experience were more central to Fedora. The huge amount of memory consumption, making Fedora the heaviest Linux distribution I have used by nearly 50%, was a shock. The system installer is still awkward in places and has a weird layout, especially when it comes to disk partitioning. It feels odd to see Fedora continue to struggle with this when projects like Ubiquity, Calamares, and Pop!_OS have solved these problems years ago. Likewise, Fedora is one of the only distributions, apart from immutable projects, which insists on rebooting to a special update process for every little update. This feels like such a waste of time and a weird regression after spending the past 25 years in the Linux ecosystem where updating has generally been quick and transparent in the background, requiring no pause and (for the userland packages) no reboot.

There were other issues which were less of a serious concern, but odd. Mostly things that were missing from Fedora that are available in other distributions. For example, not being able to adjust Plasma's screen resolution in VirtualBox. This worked with Plasma 6 running on KaOS in VirtualBox (and with GNOME on every other distribution I've used), but not when running either of these desktops on Fedora.