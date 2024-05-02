posted by Rianne Schestowitz on May 02, 2024



Quoting: Distrobox 1.7.2 Enhances Container Management —

Distrobox, the versatile tool that integrates containers into the Linux desktop environment seamlessly, has just announced its latest 1.7.2 update, bringing improvements and fixes that enhance both usability and system compatibility.

Not familiar with this great piece of software? In short, it is a tool that allows you to run different Linux distributions (like Ubuntu, Fedora, Arch, etc.) simultaneously as containers on your computer.

The best part is that Distrobox integrates these with your desktop environment. This means you can run applications, including GUI ones, inside a container as if they were part of your main operating system. Now, back to the topic.