Latest From Red Hat's Site
-
Mitigating breaches on Red Hat OpenShift with the CrowdStrike Falcon Operator [Ed: Red Hat boosting a Microsoft proxy, CrowdStrike]
CrowdStrike helps organizations stay ahead of these evolving adversaries by providing breach prevention solutions that span endpoints, Kubernetes, clouds, data and identity in the consolidated CrowdStrike Falcon® platform.
-
Don’t miss these 5 OpenShift AI sessions at Summit [Ed: Red Hat abandons substance in favour of hype and buzzwords]
Here are my 5 recommended OpenShift AI sessions at Red Hat Summit in Denver, May 6-9, 2024.
-
Red Hat OpenShift Hey Hi (AI) installation and setup [Ed: Painting computer vision models... as Hey Hi (AI)]
Welcome to the third article in this series, which covers the process to prepare and run computer vision models...
-
Know Before You Go: Red Bait Summit and AnsibleFest 2024
Red Hat Summit and AnsibleFest 2024 is just a few days away (May 6-9, 2024 in Denver, CO) and we know you won’t want to miss out on any of the activities, sessions or events we have planned.
-
What's new in Red Bait Enterprise GNU/Linux 9.4?
Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) 9.4 is now generally available (GA). This release provides a flexible, reliable, secure, and stable foundation for innovative applications.
-
Canary deployment strategy with Argo Rollouts
In my previous article, I explained how to implement a canary deployment strategy with OpenShift Service Mesh. In this article we will go through the same example—this time using Argo Rollouts.
Argo Rollouts is a Kubernetes controller and set of CRDs that provide advanced deployment capabilities such as blue-green, canary, canary analysis, experimentation, and progressive delivery features to Kubernetes. In this demo, we are going to use canary capabilities.