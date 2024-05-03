Compulab unveils the IOT-DIN-IMX8PLUS which is an advanced industrial IoT gateway equipped with dual GbE ports and GPS connectivity, offering versatility and robust functionality in a compact, modular DIN-rail form factor and fanless design.

Based on Wine 9.0, the Proton 9.0 release adds support for the Dinogen Online, Photography Simulator Demo, George McGeehan Gamer Hero, THE FINALS, True Reporter. Mystery of Mistwood, Road to Vostok Demo, Witch on the Holy Night, and Lord of the Rings: Gollum video games.

Coming a little over a month after the LibreOffice 24.2.2 update, LibreOffice 24.2.3 is here to address more of those pesky bugs, crashes, and other annoyances reported by users in the latest LibreOffice 24.2 office suite series, thus improving its overall stability and reliability.

Powered by the long-term supported Linux 6.6 LTS kernel series and based on the latest Kodi 21 “Omega” media center software, LibreELEC 12 is here more than a year after LibreELEC 11 and introduces support for the Raspberry Pi 5 single-board computer.