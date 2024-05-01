posted by Rianne Schestowitz on May 01, 2024



Quoting: Neofetch Development Ends as GitHub Project Archived - OMG! Ubuntu —

The Github repo for the project was archived by its main developer last week and is now read-only, a sure sign that development has well and truly ceased to be.

Not that this is a shock. Development on Neofetch seemed to stall a few years back as bug reports piled up, pull requests were ignored, and the developer stop replying. The last update to Neofetch was made in 2020.

I’m a big fan of Neofetch and have used it on all my installs since discovering it in 2016, showcasing it in scores of screenshots on this site and sneaking it in to my Ubuntu release videos. So naturally Neofetch made my list of the best Linux command-line tools.