Fwupd 1.9.19 Linux Firmware Updater Supports Acer U32 and Luxshare 7-in-1 Docks

posted by Marius Nestor on May 03, 2024



The newly supported devices in the fwupd 1.9.19 release include the Acer U32 dock, Luxshare 7-in-1 dock, and Pixart models 2404, 4206, 2440, 2418, 2752, 2840, and 2818. On top of that, the new fwupd release implements the ability to retry downloads as a workaround for flaky network connections.

Several bugs were addressed in this update, including a buffer overread that occurred when parsing invalid CoSWID entity data, a logic thinko that occurred when parsing GUID strings, and an issue when downloading files on Windows system using libcurl 7.77.0 library or later.

