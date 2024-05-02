Proton 9.0 Released with Support for THE FINALS, Lord of the Rings: Gollum

posted by Marius Nestor on May 02, 2024



Based on Wine 9.0, the Proton 9.0 release adds support for the Dinogen Online, Photography Simulator Demo, George McGeehan Gamer Hero, THE FINALS, True Reporter. Mystery of Mistwood, Road to Vostok Demo, Witch on the Holy Night, and Lord of the Rings: Gollum video games.

Proton 9.0 also brings improvements to video games that were already supported, including Doom Eternal, Lords of the Fallen, Brawhalla, TouHou Makuka Sai – Fantastic Danmaku Festival Part I and II, Disaster Report 4: Summer Memories, Biomutant, Imperiums: Greek Wars, Lethal Company, Phasmophobia, as well as various other Unity games.

