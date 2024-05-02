posted by Rianne Schestowitz on May 02, 2024



Quoting: I Used macOS for Years. Here’s Why I Prefer Ubuntu —

Ubuntu, because it runs on different platforms, works better for me. It runs on cheap commodity PCs without weird hacks the way “Hackintoshes” do. Apple seems to be cracking down on people who run macOS on non-Apple hardware, according to TechRadar. Ubuntu seems like a better long-term bet.

Apple is a hardware company, and their business model depends on me buying more machines. Ubuntu lets me make better use of my investment in hardware by making it possible to use it even after Apple or Microsoft stop supporting it with their OS upgrades.