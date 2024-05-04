Red Hat and IBM Leftovers
-
PR Web ☛ CIQ Extends the Life of CentOS 7 to Provide Users More Time to Complete Rocky Linux Migration Plans
CIQ, the company leading the next generation of software infrastructure for enterprises, is now extending the life of CentOS Linux 7, which reaches end of life (EOL) on June 30, 2024. CIQ Bridge will extend the life for up to three years beyond EOL to organizations requiring additional time in migrating to Rocky Linux.
-
Red Hat Simplifies Standard Operating Environments Across the Hybrid Cloud with Latest Version of Red Hat Enterprise Linux
-
Computing UK ☛ IBM in court bid to shut down Software-Defined Mainframe threat to its 'big iron' gravy train
IBM is in court this week in a bid to shutdown an IBM-compatible cloud service that, it claims, infringes on its own mainframe intellectual property.
-
TechTarget ☛ Experts: IBM buy could change HashiCorp open source equation
IBM will buy HashiCorp for $6.5 billion, prompting speculation that being brought under the same roof as Red Hat could alter Hashi's open source trajectory.
-
Computer Weekly ☛ IBM boss discusses long-term VM migration opportunity
IBM sees a big opportunity to migrate customers to containers and OpenShift, with its $6.4bn acquisition of HashiCorp part of the plan