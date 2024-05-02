PostgreSQL: PGConf.dev 2024 and Datasentinel 2024.04
-
PostgreSQL ☛ PGConf.dev 2024 - Registration selling out - please register ASAP!
PostgreSQL Development Conference 2024 (PGConf.dev 2024) (May 28, 2024 - May 31, 2024; Vancouver, Canada) is where users, developers, and community organizers come together to focus on PostgreSQL development and community growth. Meet PostgreSQL contributors, learn about upcoming features, and discuss development problems with PostgreSQL enthusiasts!
-
PostgreSQL ☛ Datasentinel 2024.04 released
We're pleased to announce that the latest edition of Datasentinel for PostgreSQL is now available
Role Based Access Enhancement
Administrators can now assign multiple roles to Datasentinel users either directly through the UI or programmatically via the Hey Hi (AI) This enhancement significantly simplifies user management, especially in large-scale environments with hundreds of PostgreSQL instances.