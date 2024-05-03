today's leftovers
It's FOSS ☛ FOSS Weekly #24.18: Ubuntu MATE Concerns, COSMIC Desktop, Garuda GNU/Linux Release and More
The after-effects of Ubuntu 24.04
Linux Links ☛ Best Free and Open Source Software: April 2024 Updates
April 2024 updates to the largest compilation of recommended free and open source software available for Linux.
TecMint ☛ 16 Best GNU/Linux Distributions for Older Machines
Productivity Software/LibreOffice/Calligra
Document Foundation ☛ Do something awesome – Join the Month of LibreOffice, May 2024!
Want to learn new skills, for a potential future career change? Or just expand your knowledge and have fun on the way? Get involved in the Month of LibreOffice, May 2024! Over the next four weeks, hundreds of people around the world will collaborate to improve the software – and you can help them.
Games
Boiling Steam ☛ New Steam Games with Native GNU/Linux Clients, including Nordic Ashes - 2024-05-01 Edition
Between 2024-04-24 and 2024-05-01 there were 35 New Steam games released with Native GNU/Linux clients. For reference, during the same time, there were 355 games released for backdoored Windows on Steam, so the GNU/Linux versions represent about 9.9 % of total released titles. There’s a lot of quirky games in the lot this week, but there’s also a new horde survivor game called Nordic Ashes that seems to get the formula exactly right.
BSD
Adriaan de Groot ☛ Amaroking FreeBSD
Looking back at my blog, I find lots of mention of Amarok, the KDE audio player, in 2008, 2009, some KDE4-on-OpenSolaris stuff mentions it, and then a long silence until 2021.
Canonical/Ubuntu Family
Salih Emin: Ucaresystem 24.05.0 released with Flatpak support
The previous release of uCareSystem, version 24.04.0, introduced enhanced maintenance and cleanup capabilities for Ubuntu and its derivatives. The fresh new release 24.05, is introduced with support for flatpak maintenance.
Linux Foundation
Mobile World Live ☛ Vodafone joins Linux edge group in industry push
Vodafone Business signed-up to the Linux Foundation’s group focused on creating open frameworks for edge computing, joining the likes of AT&T, Arm, Samsung, Huawei and Intel in the project focused on driving the industrial internet.
StreetInsider ☛ Qualcomm Joins LF Networking at Platinum Level, Brings Expertise in Intelligent Communication and Computing to Open Source Ecosystem
A global leader in intelligent communication and computing to collaborate on empowering open ecosystem to scale digital transformation across Open RAN, AI, 5G/6G and Cloud Native Networking
