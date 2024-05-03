Games: Steam, Proton, and More
Steam Survey for April 2024 shows a small dip for Steam Deck
Valve has now published the Steam Hardware & Software Survey: April 2024, and overall the movements are pretty small but there is a small dip for Steam Deck.
GTA 6 publisher Take-Two reportedly shutting Roll7 and Intercept Games
Well, here's another blow for the gaming industry. It's being reported that Take-Two Interactive are shutting down two studios.
Scribbly vicious action-RPG 'Death of a Wish' releases for Linux on May 9th
Developer melessthanthree has announced that Death of a Wish, their scribbly-art styled vicious hack-and-slash action-RPG, will be releasing a Linux version on May 9th.
Promise Mascot Agency is an open world mascot management crime drama
Okay, so what the heck is this then? Kaizen Game Works (Paradise Killer) recently announced Promise Mascot Agency and the setting sounds absolutely bizarre.
Proton 9.0-1 released with expanded game support for Steam Deck / Linux
Valve today released the first version of Proton 9.0, the newest stable version of the Windows compatibility layer to run games on Steam Deck and Desktop Linux. Building on top of the newer Wine 9.0, along with plenty of other patches and enhancements.
NVIDIA make it easier to get GeForce NOW on Steam Deck
Showing just how popular the Steam Deck is, NVIDIA are officially making it easier to get their cloud gaming service GeForce NOW on Steam Deck.
Total War: WARHAMMER III gets the 5.0 update and Thrones of Decay for Linux
Feral Interactive have now ported over all the changes from the Total War: WARHAMMER III v5.0 update, along with support for the new Thrones of Decay DLCs. The update and 3 DLCs were released on April 30th, with the Linux port being updated today - pretty good turnaround from Feral there which is nice to see for one of their last Native Linux ports.
Dark fantasy 2D platformer Saviorless is out now with a real unique style
In Saviorless, you'll explore treacherous landscapes, fight nightmarish monsters, unravel a mysterious narrative and experience dynamic gameplay as three unique characters all while bathed in an atmospheric soundtrack.