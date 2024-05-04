Utter that name, and nearly every computer user will instantly know you are talking about the web browser from Mozilla Corporation… even if Firefox market share has dropped down to less than 3%.

But did you know that Firefox was not originally named “Firefox”?

In fact… the Mozilla Web Browser settled on that name through a series of bad decisions, bullying of another open source project, and a game of word association.

Seriously. You wouldn’t think it… but it’s kind of a wild story.