Mozilla Promoting Web Censorship and Mozilla "A Bully from the Very Beginning"
-
Abbie Richards on the wild world of conspiracy theories and battling misinformation on the internet [Ed: Mozilla's foray into the censorship industry under the banner of "misinformation". When will a built-in censorship/filter inside Firefox be marketed as a feature by Mozilla?]
At Mozilla, we know we can’t create a better future alone, that is why each year we will be highlighting the work of 25 digital leaders using technology to amplify voices, effect change, and build new technologies globally through our Rise 25 Awards. These storytellers, innovators, activists, advocates, builders and artists are helping make the internet more diverse, ethical, responsible and inclusive.
-
Mozilla: A Bully from the Very Beginning
Nowadays, everybody knows the name “Firefox.”
Utter that name, and nearly every computer user will instantly know you are talking about the web browser from Mozilla Corporation… even if Firefox market share has dropped down to less than 3%.
But did you know that Firefox was not originally named “Firefox”?
In fact… the Mozilla Web Browser settled on that name through a series of bad decisions, bullying of another open source project, and a game of word association.
Seriously. You wouldn’t think it… but it’s kind of a wild story.