Programming Leftovers
Hackaday ☛ Programming Ada: Packages And Command Line Applications
In the previous installment in this series we looked at how to set up an Ada development environment, and how to compile and run a simple Ada application. Building upon this foundation, we will now look at how to create more complex applications, along with how to parse and use arguments passed to Ada applications on the command line (CLI). After all, passing flags and strings to CLI applications when we launch them is a crucial part of user interaction, as well as when automating systems as is the case with system services.
Andy Jassy Envisions Amazon Chatbot 'Q' Helping Developer's Move Away From Microsoft Windows To Linux: 'It's Quite Handy'
“Today, developers can save months using Q to move from older versions of Java to newer, more secure and capable ones,” he said, adding, “In the near future, Q will help developers transform their dotNET code as well, helping them move from Windows to Linux.”
Godot Engine ☛ Dev snapshot: Godot 4.3 dev 6
The last dev snapshot for 4.3 before feature freeze is a big one after 6 weeks of work!
The New Stack ☛ Golang: How To Use the Go Install Command
The Go language has a special command that is used to compile and install a binary package for your application
Rlang ☛ How to add Axes to Plot in R
Rlang ☛ R/Medicine is coming June 10-14, 2024 – See Top Five R Medicine Talks from Previous Years
What to get a feel for the kind of content will be available at R/Medicine 2024?
Dave Townsend: Tests don't replace Code Review
I frequently see a bold claim come up in tech circles. That as a team you’re wasting time by doing code reviews. You should instead rely on automated tests to catch bugs. This surprises me because I can’t imagine anyone thinking that such a blanket statement is true. But then most of the time this is brought up in places like Ex-Twitter where nuance is impossible and engagement farming is rife. Still it got me thinking about why I think code review is important even if you have amazing tests.
Ted Unangst ☛ go module bloat
For some of the software I write, I try to make occasional releases, and for the go software I vendor the dependencies so it’s all there. I was just reminded that I hadn’t made a release of something in five years, so I reran my release script, and ended up with a tarball that was 10x bigger than the previous one. Some terrible choices have been made.
Dirk Eddelbuettel ☛ Dirk Eddelbuettel: RcppInt64 0.0.5 on CRAN: Minor Maintenance
The new-ish package RcppInt64 (announced last fall in this post, with three small updates following) arrived on CRAN yesterday as relase 0.0.5. RcppInt64
This release addresses an new nag from CRAN who no longer want us to use the ‘non-API’ header function
SET_S4_OBJECTso a small change was made.
Python
System wide Python is now 3.12.3 && QEMU upgraded up to 9.0.0 on Manjaro Testing branch
-
Rust
Rust Blog ☛ The Rust Programming Language Blog: Announcing Google Summer of Code 2024 selected projects
The Rust Project is participating in Google Summer of Code (GSoC) 2024, a global program organized by Google which is designed to bring new contributors to the world of open-source.
In February, we published a list of GSoC project ideas, and started discussing these projects with potential GSoC applicants on our Zulip. We were pleasantly surprised by the amount of people that wanted to participate in these projects and that led to many fruitful discussions with members of various Rust teams. Some of them even immediately began contributing to various repositories of the Rust Project, even before GSoC officially started!
