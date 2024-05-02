Windows TCO Leftovers

The security update was released on April 9, and Microsoft admitted that VPNs might malfunction for some users late on April 30. The company did not elaborate on the cause of the issue, stating only that "Windows devices might face VPN connection failures after installing the April 2024 security update or the April 2024 non-security preview update" and it was "working on a resolution."

The update has not been the smoothest experience for some users. Another known issue in KB5036893 is a problem with changing an account profile picture, which might result in error code 0x80070520. Microsoft said it was working to fix it, but the issue is still present in KB5036980, released on April 23.