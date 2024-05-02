GNOME: Call for GNOME Asia 2024 Location Proposals, Nautilus+Microsoft, Workbench 46.1, and More
-
GNOME Foundation News: Call for GNOME Asia 2024 Location Proposals
The GNOME Foundation invites bids for hosting GNOME Asia 2024. This is your chance to bring GNOME Asia to your city!
If you are interested in submitting a proposal to host GNOME Asia in your city, please submit an intent to bid by filling out this short form. Intent to Bid submissions are due by end-of-day May 15, 2024.
-
Dougie Richardson: Ubuntu 24.04 LTS OneDrive [Ed: GNOME integration with Microsoft]
I’ve not had much time to play around with the latest release but this is cool – OneDrive Nautilus integration.
Settings > Online Accounts > Abusive Monopolist Microsoft 365, leave everything blank and hit “Sign in…”. Web page opens to authenticate and then you can mount OneDrive in Nautilus.
-
Sonny Piers: Workbench 46.1
International Workers' Day marks the release of Workbench 46.1
Save/restore window state and dimensions for each session/project. I couldn't use the method defined in Saving and restoring state into GSettings because resizing manually with the mouse triggers a lot of blocking disk writes and cause the user action to appear sluggish. So I debounce the events and write to gsettings manually.
-
Guido Günther: Free Software Activities April 2024
A short status update of what happened on my side last month. Maintenance and code review keep to be the top time sinks (in a positive way).