posted by Rianne Schestowitz on May 02, 2024



Quoting: NXP i.MX 8M Plus powered DIN-Rail IoT gateway takes DIO, RS232, RS485, and ADC expansion modules - CNX Software —

Compulab provides Yocto 4.0 and Debian 12 images with support for Docker, MS Azure IoT, Node-RED, and OTA updates with Mender, as well as Modbus RTU, Modbus TCP, and MQTT libraries. The gateway is compatible with the BalenaOS platform for device management. I could not find documentation specific to the IOT-DIN-IMX8PLUS at the time of writing, but the wiki provides documentation for the Debian 12 and Yocto images for the similar IOT-GATE-IMX8PLUS gateway.

Compulab sells the IOT-DIN-IMX8PLUS for $145 in its minimal configuration for 1K orders, and you’ll find more details and pricing for options and IO modules on the product page. The company also offers a 5-year warranty and a 15-year availability commitment for the gateway.