Open Hardware: Geekworm, Zigbee, Fairbuds
-
CNX Software ☛ Geekworm X1011 board adds up to four NVMe SSDs to the Raspberry Pi 5
Geekworm X1011 is a new expansion board for the Raspberry Pi 5 with four M.2 sockets enabling the insertion of up to four M.2 NVMe SSDs with data pushed through the PCIe Gen2 interface of the popular SBC.
-
CNX Software ☛ Enabling Zigbee in Bluetooth LE temperature and humidity monitors from Xiaomi and Qingping using Telink TLSR8258 WiSoC
Qingping CGDK2 and Xiaomi LYWSD03MMC Bluetooth LE (BLE) temperature and humidity monitors based on Telink TLSR8258 can be switched to Zigbee thanks to a custom firmware flashed over-the-air.
-
The new Fairbuds are getting excellent reviews
It’s been almost a month since we released our new Fairbuds to the world. With replaceable batteries in the earbuds and the charging case and a design that’s built to last, the Fairbuds are a modular marvel that’s all about that premium sound.