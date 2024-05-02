posted by Rianne Schestowitz on May 02, 2024



Quoting: Banana Pi BPI-M5 Pro low-profile SBC features Rockchip RK3576 octa-core Cortex-A72/A53 AIoT SoC - CNX Software —

The Banana Pi BPi-MP5 Pro will support Android 14, Debian 11, and Buildroot through official Rockchip support, as well as third-party Armbian Ubuntu and Debian images. Work-in-progress documentation is available on both Banana Pi and ArmSom websites. I initially thought the latter was better with links to Android, Debian, Ubuntu, and OpenWrt, and some source code, but all those are for older SBCs from the companies…

Banana Pi previously released the BPI-M5 SBC with an Amlogic S905X3 SoC, so you’d assume the Pro version would have many features in common, but the two boards have completely different designs…