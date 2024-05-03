posted by Rianne Schestowitz on May 03, 2024



Quoting: Microsoft says April Windows updates break VPN connections —

The company explains on the Windows health dashboard that "Windows devices might face VPN connection failures after installing the April 2024 security update or the April 2024 non-security preview update."

"We are investigating user reports, and we will provide more information in the coming days," Redmond added.

The list of affected Windows versions includes Windows 11, Windows 10, and Windows Server 2008 and later.