Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
PowerDNS ☛ PowerDNS Recursor Security Advisory 2024-02
Today we have released PowerDNS Recursor 4.8.8, 4.9.5 and 5.0.4.
These releases fix PowerDNS Security Advisory 2024-02: if recursive forwarding is configured, crafted responses can lead to a denial of service in Recursor.
Education
Juha-Matti Santala ☛ The Future of Jamstack panel discussion
Earlier this month we had a fantastic panel discussion about the future of the Jamstack community. It was a follow up discussion to the one I had 1on1 with Mike earlier. In addition to Mike and myself, we had Benedicte Raae, Sean C. Davis and Miriam Schwab who are all fantastic people.
During the 1-hour discussion, we talked about a variety of interesting topics and I think we had a good variety of opinions and experiences in the group.
APNIC ☛ Event Wrap: PCTA Tech Show 2024
APNIC participated in the Philippines Cable and Telecommunications Association, Inc. (PCTA) Tech Show 2024 held in Manila, Philippines from 1 to 5 April 2024.
Medevel ☛ Medical Metrics Made Easy: A Guide to 23 Free Medical Calculators
