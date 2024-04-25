Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers

Earlier this month we had a fantastic panel discussion about the future of the Jamstack community. It was a follow up discussion to the one I had 1on1 with Mike earlier. In addition to Mike and myself, we had Benedicte Raae, Sean C. Davis and Miriam Schwab who are all fantastic people.

During the 1-hour discussion, we talked about a variety of interesting topics and I think we had a good variety of opinions and experiences in the group.