EasyOS Kirkstone-series version 5.8 released
Version 5.7 was released on February 4, 2024. If you are new to EasyOS, it is recommended to read the 5.7 announcement:
https://bkhome.org/news/202402/easyos-kirkstone-series-version-57-released.html
Recently, my attention has been on another experimental Linux distribution, named "QV". Now back onto developing Easy. Various fixes and improvements have accumulated. Also, I have done a complete recompile, based on OpenEmbedded Kirkstone release 4.0.17. Also, compiled the 5.15.157 GNU/Linux kernel.
See more detailed release notes here:
http://distro.ibiblio.org/easyos/amd64/releases/kirkstone/2024/5.8/release-notes.htm
Download the drive-image file from here, courtesy of ibiblio:
http://distro.ibiblio.org/easyos/amd64/releases/kirkstone/2024/5.8/