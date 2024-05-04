Programming Leftovers
KDE & Surveillance Giant Google Summer of Code 2024
KDE will mentor ten projects in Google Summer of Code (GSoC) this year. GSoC is a program in which contributors new to open-source spend between 175 and 350 hours working on an open source project.
Rust Blog ☛ The Rust Programming Language Blog: Announcing Rust 1.78.0
The Rust team is happy to announce a new version of Rust, 1.78.0. Rust is a programming language empowering everyone to build reliable and efficient software.
If you have a previous version of Rust installed via
rustup, you can get 1.78.0 with: [...]
LWN ☛ Rust 1.78.0 released
Version
1.78.0 of the Rust language has been released. Changes include a new
mechanism for diagnostic attributes, changes to how assertions around
unsafe blocks are handled, and more.
Rlang ☛ Extract values from vector in R: dplyr
Rlang ☛ Ainulindalë in R: Orchestrating Data Pipelines for World Creation
In the great, unfolding narrative of J.R.R. Tolkien’s Ainulindalë, the world begins not with a bang, nor a word, but with a song.
Rlang ☛ Estimating Chisquare Parameters with TidyDensity
Hello R users! Today, let’s explore the latest addition to the TidyDensity package: util_chisquare_param_estimate().
Rlang ☛ De-Mystifying R Programming in Clinical Trials
The use of R programming in clinical trials has not always been the most popular and obvious in the past.
Qt ☛ Qt Quick in Android as a View
This blog post is the first one in a series where we are going to have a look at one exciting feature coming as a Technology Preview in 6.7.0: the ability to use QML and Qt Quick in your otherwise non-Qt Android apps as an Android View! We've also created an Android Studio plugin to help you keep the workflow simple. In this first post, we'll have an overview of the feature, what it entails, why we are adding it, and where you could benefit from it. In the following posts, we will show how to use it along with some code examples and take a closer look at the tooling, testing, and some possible use cases, such as 3D.
Gary Benson: git submodule forgetting
Did you forget the
-rwhen cloning a git repo with submodules? The command you’re looking for is
git submodule update --init
Python
