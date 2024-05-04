Red Hat Latest
Red Hat Official ☛ On with the show! This is it! Red Hat OpenShift takes the stage at Summit next week.
Starting on Monday May 6 at Community Day and OpenShift Commons, you will interact and hear from folks across the open source community. Then, from Tuesday to Thursday, Red Hatters from the OpenShift team will be on stage during the keynotes, in breakout sessions, giving lightning talks, participating in panels and roundtables, talking to press, analysts, and you, our customers.
Red Hat Official ☛ Building an AI engineering team: Interview with Catherine Weeks from OpenShift AI
Getting AI models deployed and into production requires a lot of different moving parts. This team helps businesses navigate this journey - making AI model training, deployment and monitoring more seamless and scalable across the hybrid cloud and the edge. We sat down with Engineering Director, Catherine Weeks, to dive into what the team is working on and the exciting open roles they have available.
Red Hat ☛ Simplify Gatekeeper installation and constraint management
Red Hat Advanced Cluster Management for Kubernetes governance provides an extensible framework for enterprises to introduce their own security and configuration policies that can be applied to managed Red Hat OpenShift or Kubernetes clusters.
Red Hat ☛ Deploy computer vision applications at the edge with MicroShift
Welcome to the final instalment of this series on computer vision at the edge. We have covered all the steps needed to be ready to deploy our model at the edge, from installing a single node OpenShift to use Red Hat OpenShift AI to training our own computer vision model.