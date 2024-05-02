posted by Rianne Schestowitz on May 02, 2024



Quoting: Waveshare UGV Rover - A 6-wheel AI robot built around Raspberry Pi 4/5 and ESP32 - CNX Software —

The Waveshare UGV Rover is a 6-wheel robot platform based on Raspberry Pi 4 or 5 as well as an ESP32 module and built for remote exploration, object recognition, and autonomous navigation. Since the source code for the platform will be open-sourced it can also be used for educational purposes, programming, robotics, AI experimentation, and many other applications.

This Unmanned Ground Vehicle (UGV) rover features a 2mm thick aluminum body, six 80mm shock-absorbing tires, and a four-wheel drive system controlled by an ESP32 sub-controller. The sub-controller also handles sensors, LiDAR, cameras, and more. The brain or the main controller of the rover is a Raspberry Pi SBC – either a Pi 4B or Pi 5 – which notably handles computer vision and machine learning operations.

Since the mounting holes are designed to fit a Raspberry Pi, it is safe to assume that it will fit other SBCs with the same form factor like the Radxa ROCK 3B, Geniatech XPI-iMX8MM, Pine H64 Model B, and many other SBCs.