today's leftovers
SaaS/Back End/Databases
PostgreSQL ☛ The Schedule is out for POSETTE: An Event for Postgres 2024!
Amazing Talks & Speakers for POSETTE 2024
The talk selection team is so excited about all the talks planned for our 3rd annual free & virtual developer event, happening June 11-13, 2024. Take a look at the schedule for POSETTE: An Event for Postgres 2024, and see which talks you’re most interested in.
Kernel/Events
Linux Plumbers Conference (LPC) ☛ Linux Plumbers Conference: Awesome amount of Microconference submissions!
The Call-for-Proposals for Microconferences has come to a close, and with that, this year’s list of Microconferences is to be decided. A Microconference is a 3 and a half hour session with a half hour break (giving a total of 3 hours of content). GNU/Linux Plumbers has three Microconference tracks running per day, with each track having two Microconferences (one in the morning and one in the afternoon). GNU/Linux Plumbers runs for three days allowing for 18 Microconferences total (2 per track, with 3 tracks a day for 3 days).
This year we had a total of 26 quality submissions! GNU/Linux Plumbers is known as the conference that gets work done, and its success is proof of that. But sometimes success brings its own problems. How can we accept 26 Microconferences when we only have 18 slots to place them? Two of the Microconferences have agreed to merge as one bringing the total down to just 25. But that still is 7 more than we can handle.
Windows TCO
IT Wire ☛ ZircoDATA hit by Black Basta ransomware in Feb, disclosure by govt cyber-security czar in May
Secure document storage and records lifecycle solutions provider ZircoDATA has been hit by the Black Basta ransomware gang, with the company saying it had noticed unauthorised access of its servers ion 28 February.
The breach appears to have exposed thousands of records of victims of family violence and sexual assault as also the personal information of about 60,000 former and current students of Melbourne Polytechnic.
Like all ransomware gangs, Black Basta only attacks systems running Microsoft's backdoored Windows operating system. Somewhat ironically, ZircoDATA advertises what it terms "versatile shredding services for your unique security needs".
