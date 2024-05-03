Software: radion, LFCS, Killport, and Benben
-
Linux Links ☛ radion – internet radio TUI client
radion is an internet radio TUI client, written in Bash. This is free and open source software. There's also a Python version available.
-
Linux.org ☛ LFCS - Remote Desktop ProtocolIf you have ever run Windows, especially at an extensive business, you may have seen the operations of the Remote Desktop Protocol (RDP). The protocol allows a machine to take over a remote machine. This can allow techs to control another system to troubleshoot errors that are not hardware issues.
-
Killport: Stopping Processes by Port Number in Linux
killport is a CLI tool that provides a simple solution to stop processes by their port number, thereby resolving the problem of users struggling to identify the processes behind an open port.
-
[Gemini] Benben v0.5.0 Going Full Steam
Now that RemiMonitor v0.1.0 is out, I'm going back to working on my primary project, Benben. Right off the bat, the changes that are coming in the next version (v0.5.0) are going to be BIG, so let's start with those.