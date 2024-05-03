posted by Rianne Schestowitz on May 03, 2024



Quoting: OpenTofu 1.7.0 Rolls Out with Important Enhancements —

OpenTofu, a project that began as a response to HashiCorp’s licensing changes for Terraform, released its second stable version, 1.7.0, introducing several new features developed through close collaboration within its community.

However, if you’re outside of DevOps circles, you may not have heard of OpenTofu, so here’s a quick rundown of what it’s all about. It’s an open-source infrastructure-as-code (IaC) tool designed to allow users to define both cloud and on-prem resources in a human-readable configuration file format.