Collections of Different Linux Distributions
-
BlackArch Linux - penetration testing distribution - LinuxLinks
BlackArch Linux is a penetration testing distribution based on Arch Linux that provides a large number of security tools. It’s compatible with existing Arch installs.
The distro provides more than 2,900 tools. All tools are thoroughly tested before being added to the codebase to maintain the quality of the repository. Tools can be installed individually or in groups.
-
ParrotOS - Linux distribution based on Debian - LinuxLinks
ParrotOS is a Linux distribution based on Debian Stable designed for security experts, developers and privacy aware people.
It includes a full portable arsenal for IT security and digital forensics operations. It also includes everything needed to develop your own programs or protect your privacy while surfing the net.
Parrot is available in three main editions, Security, Home and Architect Edition, as Virtual Machine (Virtual Box, Parallels and VMware), on Raspberry Pi and also on Docker.
The operating system ships by default with MATE Desktop Environment, but it is possible to install others desktop environments.