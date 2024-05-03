Collections of Different Linux Distributions

ParrotOS is a Linux distribution based on Debian Stable designed for security experts, developers and privacy aware people.

It includes a full portable arsenal for IT security and digital forensics operations. It also includes everything needed to develop your own programs or protect your privacy while surfing the net.

Parrot is available in three main editions, Security, Home and Architect Edition, as Virtual Machine (Virtual Box, Parallels and VMware), on Raspberry Pi and also on Docker.

The operating system ships by default with MATE Desktop Environment, but it is possible to install others desktop environments.